Wife of missing Orhan Inandi holds single-person protest in Bishkek

Wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, who disappeared in Bishkek on May 31, Reihan Inandi, is holding a single-person protest near the government building.

She is holding a poster, saying: «Where is Orhan Inandi?»

Reihan Inandi is accompanied by her lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.