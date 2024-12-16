10:02
Police looking for Kazakhstani who tried to illegally cross border

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region is asking citizens to help in the search for a missing person.

According to the department, a citizen of Kazakhstan, 50, applied to the police and reported that his son Alibek Samatula, 27, went missing. He disappeared on the night of November 14 while trying to illegally cross the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

The missing person’s features: 174 centimeters tall, medium build, has short hair and a mole on his face. He has a scar on his left leg. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black tracksuit and a black jacket with a red stripe on the sleeve.

This fact was registered with the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Chui region. The case was transferred to the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated.

The law enforcement agencies ask to report any information about the whereabouts of Alibek Samatula by phone: 0312363527, 0312363523 (duty unit) or 0701059585.
