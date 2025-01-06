16:02
Missing guy found hanged in Kara-Kul mountains

A guy, who went missing six months ago, was found hanging from a tree in Kara-Kul mountains. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

A resident of Kara-Kul reported the discovery of the body to the police on December 29. The policemen who arrived at the scene found out that the deceased was the missing 22-year-old guy. His relatives had been looking for him since June 18, 2024.

The body was taken to the morgue. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/316080/
views: 43
