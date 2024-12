A man has gone missing on a jailoo (pasture) in Kemin district, Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The 43-year-old resident of Tar-Suu village went to Jalgyz-Tal jailoo on November 29 to meet a friend and disappeared. His horse returned home without the rider.

The police received information about the missing on December 1. At least 134 people, including rescuers, policemen and local residents, went in search of the man on December 3.