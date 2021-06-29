18:21
Health Ministry opens department for children infected with COVID-19

A 90-bed department is being deployed at the second unit of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare (on Togolok Moldo Street, 1) for hospitalization of children with COVID-19. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Children with suspected acute respiratory viral infections and pneumonia were previously treated at this unit, and from now on children-patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 will be hospitalized in the department.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development clarified that children with COVID-19 will not be hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital.

«This regime will continue until the epidemiological situation improves,» the ministry noted.

The Departments of Cardio-Rheumatology and Allergology have been temporarily transferred to the first unit of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare (Akhunbaev Street, 190), hospitalization of children will be limited — for emergency patients only.
