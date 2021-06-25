10:23
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor

Ambassadors of foreign states to Kyrgyzstan left for Kumtor mine at the invitation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The trip will last two days.

Related news
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
The diplomatic mission believes that recent developments related to the mine, in particular the appointment of an external manager, have caused serious concern among foreign investors.

«This situation can lead to economic shocks and have a negative impact on the investment climate. Our embassy has expressed concern about the issue early on. The trip is an excellent opportunity to visit the enterprise that accounts for 10 percent of the country’s GDP. However, the team of the diplomatic missions does not have a full-time ecologist or an expert on the mining industry, we cannot comment on the ecology and technical activities of the mine,» the Embassy stated.

Ambassador Charles Garrett tweeted that Kyrgyzstan’s international partners want to see the country grow and prosper.

«How the mine works, how it maintains relations with the government, what happens to gold — all this is of real interest to the Kyrgyz people and foreign partners. I am glad that I will have the opportunity to learn and tell about all this,» he posted.
link: https://24.kg/english/198841/
views: 139
Print
Related
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev visits Kumtor
Kumtor case: Politicians ask to release Omurbek Babanov from custody
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
Sadyr Japarov tells about Development Fund of Naryn region at expense of Kumtor
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev detained
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
09:53
Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19 Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COV...
09:43
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
09:31
Lawyer Davran Kasymov placed under house arrest
09:26
KAMAZ to study issue of possible production of buses in Kyrgyzstan
09:19
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
24 June, Thursday
19:09
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
19:01
Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother
18:46
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries
17:10
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
17:02
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor