Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor

Ambassadors of foreign states to Kyrgyzstan left for Kumtor mine at the invitation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The trip will last two days.

Related news NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor

The diplomatic mission believes that recent developments related to the mine, in particular the appointment of an external manager, have caused serious concern among foreign investors.

«This situation can lead to economic shocks and have a negative impact on the investment climate. Our embassy has expressed concern about the issue early on. The trip is an excellent opportunity to visit the enterprise that accounts for 10 percent of the country’s GDP. However, the team of the diplomatic missions does not have a full-time ecologist or an expert on the mining industry, we cannot comment on the ecology and technical activities of the mine,» the Embassy stated.

Ambassador Charles Garrett tweeted that Kyrgyzstan’s international partners want to see the country grow and prosper.

«How the mine works, how it maintains relations with the government, what happens to gold — all this is of real interest to the Kyrgyz people and foreign partners. I am glad that I will have the opportunity to learn and tell about all this,» he posted.