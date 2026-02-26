Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss investment in IT and mountain resorts

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in a regular meeting of the Kyrgyz-British Business Council in London. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the event was attended by the heads of the Ministries of Economy, Finance, and the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. Representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, government agencies, and major international companies joined the discussion.

Jeenbek Kulubaev spoke about the socioeconomic situation in the country. He emphasized the stable development dynamics: at year-end 2025, gross domestic product growth was 11.1 percent.

The minister noted that this pace was achieved through structural reforms, economic modernization, and an improved investment climate.

The Foreign Minister highlighted priority areas for further cooperation with the UK. They include:

energy, transport, and logistics;

information technology;

agriculture and tourism (including the construction of modern mountain resorts).

The minister confirmed the Kyrgyz side’s readiness to serve as a reliable partner for British businesses.

Representatives of UK companies praised Kyrgyzstan’s economic performance. They noted the Kyrgyz side’s openness to constructive dialogue and expressed their willingness to recommend the country as a promising investment destination for international businesses.