NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor

Several non-governmental organizations ask the Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra Gold’s corrupt practices at Kumtor mine. This is stated in their official letter to Justin Trudeau.

The letter was sent by representatives of Anti-Corruption Business Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Right Step Public Association, Network of Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, and Jany Muun Public Foundation. Civil activists draw the attention of the head of the Canadian government to the problems of corruption and lack of environmental protection in Kyrgyzstan.

«We ask to conduct an investigation of corrupt practices at Kumtor mine on part of employees, including the President of Centerra Gold Inc., who are the citizens of Canada. We believe that they deserve punishment for corruption crimes committed, in accordance with the laws of Canada, and for their contribution to the inhuman treatment of glaciers and dumping cyanide and other dangerous chemicals at the highest points of the mountains, where the Naryn and Syr Darya rivers originate,» the letter says.

The activists also draw attention to the fact that Centerra Gold Inc. disabled the automatic laser scanning system of glacier movement at Kumtor mine. Civil activists believe that this posed a threat to the safety of employees. They asked Justin Trudeau to assess these actions from the point of view of the Canadian legislation.