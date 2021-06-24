17:39
USD 84.65
EUR 101.01
RUB 1.16
English

NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor

Several non-governmental organizations ask the Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra Gold’s corrupt practices at Kumtor mine. This is stated in their official letter to Justin Trudeau.

The letter was sent by representatives of Anti-Corruption Business Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Right Step Public Association, Network of Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, and Jany Muun Public Foundation. Civil activists draw the attention of the head of the Canadian government to the problems of corruption and lack of environmental protection in Kyrgyzstan.

«We ask to conduct an investigation of corrupt practices at Kumtor mine on part of employees, including the President of Centerra Gold Inc., who are the citizens of Canada. We believe that they deserve punishment for corruption crimes committed, in accordance with the laws of Canada, and for their contribution to the inhuman treatment of glaciers and dumping cyanide and other dangerous chemicals at the highest points of the mountains, where the Naryn and Syr Darya rivers originate,» the letter says.

The activists also draw attention to the fact that Centerra Gold Inc. disabled the automatic laser scanning system of glacier movement at Kumtor mine. Civil activists believe that this posed a threat to the safety of employees. They asked Justin Trudeau to assess these actions from the point of view of the Canadian legislation.
link: https://24.kg/english/198807/
views: 90
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev visits Kumtor
Kumtor case: Politicians ask to release Omurbek Babanov from custody
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS
Sadyr Japarov tells about Development Fund of Naryn region at expense of Kumtor
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev detained
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court
Kumtor case: Two former deputies released from remand prison of SCNS
Fund for development of Naryn region to be formed at expense of Kumtor
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
24 June, Thursday
17:10
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Fr...
17:02
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
16:32
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
16:16
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of food products and grain
15:41
President’s press service comments on Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Dushanbe