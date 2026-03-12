09:29
British agency interested in building ring road in Osh city

Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev met with Nicholas Bowler, the British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. The southern capital’s City Hall reported.

According to the official, the parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as education, sports, improving urban infrastructure, and expanding investment opportunities.

The mayor expressed interest in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the British agency UK Export Finance. He proposed implementing a project to build a modern bypass ring road around the city with the agency’s financial support.

It was emphasized that the project will help streamline traffic flows within the city, reduce congestion, redirect transit traffic out of the city, and generally improve road safety.

The parties expressed interest in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Osh and the UK, as well as exploring the possibility of implementing joint projects in the economic, investment, and infrastructure sectors in the future.
