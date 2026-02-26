Kyrgyzstan and the UK to intensify exchange of legislative experience

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev participated in a joint meeting of Central Asian Foreign Ministers with the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, in London. The talks took place at the Westminster Palace with the participation of members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Central Asia.

The sides exchanged views on deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation. During the meeting, the minister briefed his British counterparts on the results of recent elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He emphasized that the electoral process fully complied with national legislation and international standards, demonstrating principles of democracy, competitiveness, and transparency.

Jeenbek Kulubaev highlighted the special role of Parliament in the country’s political, social, and economic life. He noted that the Zhogorku Kenesh actively supports state reforms, contributes to accelerated economic development, and enhances governance quality.

The minister expressed interest in intensifying Kyrgyz-British exchanges, identifying priority areas such as:

Visits by parliamentary delegations;

Development of contacts between relevant parliamentary committees;

Exchange of experience in legislative work;

Internships on regulations and parliamentary oversight procedures.

Kulubaev stressed that direct contacts between legislative bodies would effectively complement intergovernmental cooperation and strengthen bilateral political dialogue.