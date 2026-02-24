Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will participate in the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the United Kingdom, the ministry’s press service announced.

The minister will visit the United Kingdom on February 25-26, 2026.

Bilateral meetings with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper and heads of financial institutions are planned during the visit. The minister will also participate in the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-British Business Council.

The parties will discuss current bilateral and regional issues, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.