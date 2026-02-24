21:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.14
English

Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will participate in the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the United Kingdom, the ministry’s press service announced.

The minister will visit the United Kingdom on February 25-26, 2026.

Bilateral meetings with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper and heads of financial institutions are planned during the visit. The minister will also participate in the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-British Business Council.

The parties will discuss current bilateral and regional issues, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.
link: https://24.kg/english/363415/
views: 174
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Ulan Dzhusupov relieved of his duties as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent representatives of 9 countries
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss joint projects in various fields
China – new level partner: Results of MFA’s work for 2025
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone
UK imposes sanctions against Kyrgyz company KIFIKO LLC
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
20:27
Kyrgyzstan to extend spring break, school year to end later Kyrgyzstan to extend spring break, school year to end l...
20:20
Damirbek Osmonov appointed acting Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
20:13
Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in the UK
20:09
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
19:34
Kanybek Dosmambetov relieved of duties as Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan