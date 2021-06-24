Fuel supplies from Russia: Kyrgyzstan asks to increase duty-free import

Work is underway with the Russian side on making adjustments to the indicative balance for duty-free supplies for 2021 at the request of oil traders. Talant Mamateminov, head of the Fuel Policy Department of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a press conference today.

According to him, it is proposed to change the balance taking into account the actual fuel supplies last year. Thus, Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase the volume of duty-free import of motor gasoline by 70,000 tons, diesel fuel — by 65,000 tons.

«One of the projects aimed at smoothing and improving the situation on the fuel and lubricants market is an intergovernmental agreement on duty-free fuel supplies from Kazakhstan. We are at the stage of agreement with Kazakhstan. It is planned to work out and sign it in the near future,» Talant Mamateminov commented.

Kyrgyzstan has imported 336,000 tonnes of gasoline, 221,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 24,000 tonnes of jet fuel for five months of 2021.