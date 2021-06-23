At least 81 deputies ask to change measure of restraint for Asylbek Jeenbekov

At least 81 deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ask to change the measure of restraint for ex-speaker Asylbek Jeenbekov. They acted as guarantors.

According to sources in Parliament, in the appeal, the deputies noted a gross violation of the rights of the current deputy Asylbek Jeenbekov, provided for in Article 78 of the Constitution dated May 5, 2021 by the investigative and supervisory authorities.

Bringing the deputy to criminal responsibility is allowed only with the consent of the majority of the total number of parliamentary deputies, except for cases when he was caught red-handed.

«As you know, Asylbek Jeenbekov was not caught red-handed. The Constitution has supreme legal force and direct effect in the Kyrgyz Republic. When applying the measure of restraint, the investigating judge came to the conclusion without taking into account the presumption of innocence and without examining the evidence of the crime, without a final conviction he concluded that the suspect had committed an especially grave crime against the interests of the state and society,» the deputies stress.

A parliament member cannot be persecuted for the opinions expressed by him in connection with his parliamentary activities or for the results of voting in Parliament.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.