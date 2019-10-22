Asylbek Jeenbekov may become defendant in case on Bishkek HPP modernization

The Prosecutor General’s Office accepted for consideration a statement on criminal prosecution of the former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov. Member of SDPK Temirlan Sultanbekov posted on Facebook.

He notes that the judicial authorities are currently considering a criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. However, Temirlan Sultanbekov believes that Asylbek Jeenbekov neglected his duties and abused his official position being the speaker of the Parliament.

Temirlan Sultanbekov demands to take the deputy into custody, and to temporarily remove all his relatives and close people from their posts in order to prevent pressure on the investigation.

The initiator of the statement notes that the modernization of the Bishkek HPP was carried out on the basis of the law on ratification of the loan agreement — a preferential buyer loan between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Export-Import Bank of China for implementation of the project «Modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant,» adopted by the Parliament on December 11, 2013.

«Thus, all further actions of representatives of executive authorities were carried out on the basis of the aforementioned law, and they should not have been accused, since they were guided only by the provisions of the document adopted by the Parliament, or until the force of the mentioned above law was terminated on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Temirlan Sultanbekov notes.

At the same time, he notes that the deadlines specified in the Law on Regulations were overturned in the ratification of the agreement. According to the document, draft laws are considered and adopted according to three readings procedure. The time interval between each may not be less than 10 working days and more than 30 working days.

«Thus, the law governing the ratification of the agreement on the Bishkek HPP should have been adopted by the Parliament within at least 1.5 months. During this time, MPs could find inaccuracies, mistakes and correct them, however, by the decision of the Speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov, the Parliament passed the law within one day,» the statement says.

Temirlan Sultanbekov added that the Law on Regulations allows a draft law to be adopted simultaneously in three readings, but with the exception of loan agreements.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.