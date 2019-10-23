Military Prosecutor’s Office conducts proceedings against president’s brother

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency about further procedural actions in connection with a statement made by Temirlan Sultanbekov, a member of SDPK Political Council, who demanded to prosecute the former speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

The Prosecutor General’s Office received a statement by a colleague of the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev on October 21, 2019. He believes that, being the head of the Parliament, Asylbek Jeenbekov committed negligence and abused his official position, and violated Article 55 of the Law on Regulations of the Parliament. The initiator of the statement believes that the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant was carried out on the basis of the law on ratification of the loan agreement - a preferential buyer loan between the Government of Kyrgyzstan represented by the Ministry of Finance and the Export-Import Bank of China for the implementation of the project “Modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant,” adopted by the Parliament on December 11, 2013.

According to the applicant, the law regulating the ratification of the agreement on Bishkek HPP was to be adopted by the Parliament within at least 1.5 months. During this time, MPs could find inaccuracies, mistakes and correct them, however, by decision of the then speaker Asylbek Jeenbekov, the Parliament passed the law within one day.

On the evening of October 22, the statement was sent to the Military Prosecutor's Office for consideration as a part of pre-trial proceedings on corruption in the modernization of Bishkek HPP.