Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week

This working week will be longer. Saturday, May 11, will be a working day for employees working according to five-day work week schedule.

At the beginning of the month, citizens of Kyrgyzstan had 5 days off (from May 1 to May 5).

However, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the transfer of days off, some days will become workdays, in particular, instead of May 2 (Thursday) Kyrgyzstanis worked on May 6 (Monday), instead of May 3 (Friday) they will work on May 11 (Saturday).

May 9 is an official non-working holiday.
