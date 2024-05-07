Equipment for cleaning and washing roads purchased for capital’s Tazalyk

New equipment of Tazalyk municipal enterprise for cleaning and washing roads was presented in the capital. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, together with his deputy Ramiz Aliev, checked work of the special equipment in test mode.

«First, washing of the curb part of the road at the intersection of Masaliev and Sadyrbaev streets was shown. At the second point on Akhunbaev Street, washing of road markings, including the middle part of the road, was demonstrated,» the City Hall reported.

The City Hall noted that a cleaning machine is a specialized vehicle designed to clean street surfaces and keep roads and sidewalks clean. It has washing and sweeping functions, which allows to effectively deal with various types of garbage, dust, dirt and other contaminants.

In addition, the new equipment will ensure the safety of the employees of Tazalyk involved in cleaning the curbs of the roads.

To date, four units of such special equipment have been purchased. In the next 2-3 months, it is planned to purchase more than 100 units of special equipment using funds allocated by the City Hall.