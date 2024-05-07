14:48
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no cold water on May 8

Eastern part of Bishkek will have no cold water on May 8. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair work at VPU water intake and city water supply networks.

The supply of drinking water will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the following area:

  • Sadovaya Street — Chui Avenue — Valikhanov Street — railway line;
  • 7 April — Auezov — Isakeev — Valikhanov streets;
  • Residential area and Uchkun microdistrict.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/293407/
views: 97
