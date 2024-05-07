19:45
USD 88.67
EUR 95.49
RUB 0.96
English

Underground gold mining project actively implemented at Kumtor

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov visited Kumtor mine.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers visited the central open pit and got acquainted with the work process at the gold extraction factory and the workshop for repairing heavy mining equipment, the algorithm of functioning of the new fuel and refueling complex.

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov noted that work on implementation of the underground gold mining project is being actively carried out at the mine.

This will allow extraction of about 115 tons of precious metal. There are also plans to start implementation of a project on extraction of gold from the spent ore, located in the mine’s tailing dump.

Almazbek Baryktabasov

«According to preliminary estimates, this will allow to extract 120 tons of gold additionally. At the same time, development of Togolok gold deposit with a reserve of more than 17 tons of precious metal and geological exploration of the promising Dzhangart area, located 200 kilometers from Kumtor mine, are underway,» he noted.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized the importance of uninterrupted operation of the mine and fulfillment of all plans.

«Over the past two years, the enterprise has made a big step forward in terms of automation of all processes. For example, only after the introduction of an automated accounting system at the fuel and refueling complex last year we managed to save significant financial resources. At the same time, work is underway to gradually increase the share of local suppliers in the total volume of purchases made by the company. All these steps are aimed at making the mine work in the interests of our people and the state,» he said.

At year-end 2023, the company produced 13,567 kilograms of gold. The company paid 17.2 billion soms to the budget of the republic in the form of taxes, social contributions and other payments. In addition, based on the results of last year, it is planned to pay more than $151 million in the form of dividends.
link: https://24.kg/english/293443/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local producers
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
Low-grade ore will be mined at Kumtor for two years - Ministry of Economy
Kumtor hands over assistance to socially vulnerable residents of Issyk-Kul
Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine since February 2023
Kumtor announces profit of $302.4 million at year-end 2023
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor mine operates as usual
Kumtor paid 25 billion soms since beginning of 2023
Kumtor justifies hopes of people - Akylbek Japarov
Popular
Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE Akylbek Japarov meets with heads of energy companies of France and UAE
Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control
Kyrgyzstan not used money for agricultural chain from European Investment Bank Kyrgyzstan not used money for agricultural chain from European Investment Bank
Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek
7 May, Tuesday
18:03
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia...
17:55
Underground gold mining project actively implemented at Kumtor
17:38
Ten families temporarily relocated in Jalal-Abad due to landslide activation
17:31
Tragedy in Suzak: Bishkek mayor provides assistance to injured children
16:56
Heads of security services of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan meet in Fergana