Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek

Rally in support of parliament members Asylbek Jeenbekov and Torobai Zulpukarov is held near the City Court building in Bishkek.

The judicial bench of the Bishkek City Court will consider the complaint of lawyers against the preventive measure in form of detention today.

The defense demands to release both MPs on recognizance not to leave.

Earlier, 81 MPs asked to change the measure of restraint for Asylbek Jeenbekov.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
