Member of SDPK to sue Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan

Temirlan Sultanbekov, a member of SDPK Political Council, intends to sue the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. He posted on Facebook.

According to him, he sent a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic for prosecution of the ex-speaker of the Parliament, the brother of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Asylbek Jeenbekov, on October 21. Temirlan Sultanbekov believes that the deputy broke the law.

In 2013, the Parliament, under the leadership of Asylbek Jeenbekov, ratified an agreement on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. «Thus, all further actions of representatives of executive authorities were carried out on the basis of the aforementioned law. They should not have been accused, since they were guided only by the provisions of the document adopted by the Parliament, or until the law is terminated in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Temirlan Sultanbekov noted.

The applicant is indignant that there was no reaction to his appeal. «I will meet with lawyers tomorrow. If lawyers confirm my guess that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Presidential Administration violate the procedure for handling appeals and applications of Kyrgyzstan’s citizens, then I will immediately sue the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Presidential Administration for violation of the country’s legislation,» Temirlan Sultanbekov writes.

On October 22, Sultanbekov’s statement was sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for consideration within a pre-trial investigation into corruption during the modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Pre-trial verification began.

Former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.