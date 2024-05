Ten families living in a dangerous area are temporarily relocated to a safe place because of the activation of an old landslide in Zhuzumzhan village, Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, special transport has been allocated and employees of the district department of the ministry are involved in transportation of the families to a safe place.

There are 1,020 dangerous places on the territory of Jalal-Abad region. At least 1,067 families continue to live there. Every year in the spring and summer season, employees of the structural divisions issue reminders to local authorities and residents.