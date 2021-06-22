12:01
Prices for materials for home renovation grow by 10.5 percent for year

Compared to May last year, prices for materials used to renovate residential premises increased by 10.5 percent. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

In May 2021, compared to the data for 2020, prices for non-food products increased by 4.2 percent in the country in general. One of the main indicators of this group are materials for the maintenance and repair of residential premises. At the same time, brick prices grew the most — by 17 percent, sawn timber — by 15.6 percent, slate — by 15.2 percent and cement — by 10.4 percent.

Retail brick prices exceeded the national average in some regions. The highest level of prices was registered in Naryn and Talas regions (10,000 soms for 1,000 pieces). The highest price increase for sawn timber was observed in Batken (19,313 soms per cubic meter) and Jalal-Abad (18,135.2 soms) regions.
