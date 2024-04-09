12:26
Rice price increases the most among food products in Kyrgyzstan in 2023

Price of rice increased the most among food products last year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported. In December 2023, compared to December of the previous year, the growth reached 39.9 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, prices for fresh fruit also increased significantly (by 23 percent), confectionery (by 9 percent), fish (by 8.3 percent), pasta and other grain products (by 7.3 percent), non-alcoholic drinks (by 5.9 percent), dairy products (by 5.6 percent), bread (by 5.2 percent).

Prices for meat and flour increased least of all, by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
