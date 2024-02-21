Kyrgyzstan continues to lead in growth of prices for non-food products

In January 2024 compared to January 2023, the maximum increase in prices for non-food products — by 10.4 percent was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At the same time, the highest inflation rate (9.5 percent) in the consumer sector of the economy was registered in Kazakhstan. There, prices for food products (including alcoholic beverages and tobacco products) increased to the greatest extent — by 8.2 percent and tariffs for services — by 12.3 percent.

In January 2024 compared to the previous month, there was an increase in consumer prices and tariffs in the EAEU member-states. The increase in prices in Kyrgyzstan (0.2 percent) was due to their increase for food products (by 0.4 percent).