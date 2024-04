According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, alcoholic products rose in price by 57.3 percent from 2018 to 2023.

The maximum increase in prices compared to the previous year was observed in 2023 — by 19.2 percent.

In 2023, the prices of tobacco products also increased the most over the past five years — by 15.9 percent. In general, tobacco products have risen in price 1.9 times for five years.