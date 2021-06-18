14:35
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23

The Bishkek City Court was supposed to consider a preventive measure for the deputy of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

According to a lawyer Davran Kasymov, the judges were challenged several times, in particular, due to the fact that Asylbek Jeenbekov was not brought to court. As a result, the hearing was postponed until June 23.

The lawyers believe that the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek was made illegally.

The court hearing in relation to Torobai Zulpukarov was also postponed to June 23.

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek released two former deputies — Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.
