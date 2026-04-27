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Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany

The film Kara Kyzyl Sary had its European premiere in Germany as part of the main competition program of the International Film Festival goEast. The screening was personally presented by director Aktan Arym Kubat, the film’s creative team reported.

The title Kara Kyzyl Sary symbolically echoes the colors of the German national flag. The premiere, held on April 26, 2026, attracted strong audience interest. Members of the Kyrgyz diaspora organized a warm reception: guests were welcomed by women in traditional national costumes and treated to boorsoks, a traditional Kyrgyz dish. After the screening, the director took part in a Q&A session with the audience.

About the film

The film, produced by the National film studio Kyrgyzfilm, was shot in Batken region and is based on short stories by writer Topchugul Shaidullaeva.

The story centers on Turdugul, a carpet weaver. Through the ancient craft of weaving, the film explores themes of moral choice, family values, and also addresses migration and everyday life in the border regions of Kyrgyzstan.

Festival finale

The international film festival goEast , founded in 2001, is coming to a close. A repeat screening of Kara Kyzyl Sary will take place on April 27 in Germany. Later the same day, the international jury will announce the winners at the closing ceremony.

In 2026, films from Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and other countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia are competing for the main awards.

GoEast is considered one of Europe’s key platforms for promoting cinema from Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/372058/
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Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany