Kumtor case: Two former deputies released from remand prison of SCNS

Two former deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan — Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov — were released from the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Both persons involved in criminal case on Kumtor entered into plea agreement. Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a petition to change the preventive measure.

«Both of them were placed under house arrest. They are forbidden to receive and send correspondence during the period of house arrest until the end of pre-trial proceedings, to leave their homes from 10 pm to 6 am every day, and leave Bishkek without the permission of the State Committee for National Security,» the sources said.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed this information.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.