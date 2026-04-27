Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify residence permit rules for foreigners

A draft law proposing amendments to the Law «On External Migration» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan. The changes aim to significantly simplify the procedure for obtaining residence permits.

The document suggests abandoning the current multi-step process. In particular, it proposes canceling the mandatory immigrant status, which previously required applicants to apply to multiple government agencies and submit duplicate sets of documents. Instead, the process would be moved to a «single window» system, reducing administrative burden and processing times.

At the same time, the procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit would be simplified by removing the requirement to have lived in the country for at least six months.

The list of eligibility grounds would also be expanded to include employment, education, investment, family reunification, and residence of citizens from CIS countries under visa-free regimes.

The draft also introduces new restrictions. A residence permit may be revoked if a foreign national stays outside Kyrgyzstan for more than one year without notifying the relevant authorities. Exceptions in such cases would be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, outdated provisions would be removed, including rules related to the registration of foreign citizens in hotels. The authority to issue and extend residence permits would be transferred to the government level.

According to the background statement, the current system is considered overly complex and inefficient, and the proposed reforms aim to improve access to public services and increase transparency in migration processes.

The draft law has been published for public discussion.