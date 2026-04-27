14:57
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify residence permit rules for foreigners

A draft law proposing amendments to the Law «On External Migration» has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan. The changes aim to significantly simplify the procedure for obtaining residence permits.

The document suggests abandoning the current multi-step process. In particular, it proposes canceling the mandatory immigrant status, which previously required applicants to apply to multiple government agencies and submit duplicate sets of documents. Instead, the process would be moved to a «single window» system, reducing administrative burden and processing times.

At the same time, the procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit would be simplified by removing the requirement to have lived in the country for at least six months.

The list of eligibility grounds would also be expanded to include employment, education, investment, family reunification, and residence of citizens from CIS countries under visa-free regimes.

The draft also introduces new restrictions. A residence permit may be revoked if a foreign national stays outside Kyrgyzstan for more than one year without notifying the relevant authorities. Exceptions in such cases would be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, outdated provisions would be removed, including rules related to the registration of foreign citizens in hotels. The authority to issue and extend residence permits would be transferred to the government level.

According to the background statement, the current system is considered overly complex and inefficient, and the proposed reforms aim to improve access to public services and increase transparency in migration processes.

The draft law has been published for public discussion.
link: https://24.kg/english/372023/
views: 198
Print
Related
 Special center to support admission of foreign students in Kyrgyzstan
 Brutal murder near Bishkek: Body of foreigner found buried in field
Chinese national detained in Bishkek for driving under influence of drugs
Officers seize over 7 kg of hashish, foreign national detained
Two foreign nationals detained after fight at Bishkek university
Unauthorized quarry and $15 million damage: Foreigner detained in Jalal-Abad
Limits on foreigners’ registration at place of residence proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan changes entry rules for foreigners: New terms, visas, legalization
Cabinet redistributes powers over regulation of foreign labor
Wanted foreigners detained in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
27 April, Monday
14:51
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” screened at festival in Germany...
14:17
Two suspects in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
14:02
President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow
13:49
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Billiards Championship
13:04
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers