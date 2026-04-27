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Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Billiards Championship

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan won a bronze medal at the World Billiards Championship. The official billiards platform, BILL4YOU, reports.

The championship was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The final matches took place on Sunday, April 26. The tournament was held in the Free Pyramid discipline.

A total of 64 athletes from eight countries participated in the men’s tournament: Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 13 athletes at the World Championship.

Thirty-three-year-old Arsen Kalybek uulu won bronze, sharing third place with Nurbek Salomov from Uzbekistan.

Russian Iosif Abramov won the 2026 World Championships. Experienced Russian Nikita Volodin also won silver.
link: https://24.kg/english/372041/
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