Meerim Zhumanazarova won a bronze medal at Poland Open 2021 International Tournament. Website of the International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling reports.

In the semifinals, she lost to the 2021 European champion Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque from France.

She competed for the third place with Danielle Suzanne Lappage (Canada) and defeated her with a score 3: 1.

Aisuluu Tynybekova took the 1st place at Poland Open 2021 International Tournament.