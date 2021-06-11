14:23
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Eduard Kubatov

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) summoned the former Centerra Gold employee Eduard Kubatov for interrogation. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The interrogation took place within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor. He was called in as a witness. Eduard Kubatov was released after interrogation.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.
