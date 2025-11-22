Detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov: Kadyr Atambayev being questioned

Kadyrbek Atambayev, the son of former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, is currently being questioned by authorities. Kaktus.media reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to these sources, Kadyrbek Atambayev is being interrogated in connection with a case involving alleged calls for mass unrest.

«A criminal case was opened after the release of a video featuring politician Temirlan Sultanbekov. Sources clarified that not only Kadyrbek Atambayev and Temirlan Sultanbekov are being questioned, but also several other individuals, whose names have not been disclosed,» the report says.

Sources of 24.kg news agency also reported that Raisa Atambayeva, the wife of the former president, is among those being questioned.

Earlier today, Temirlan Sultanbekov was detained. He is accused of calls for mass unrest.