Journalist Ernis Kiyazov summoned to SCNS after interview with Zhapykeev

Journalist Ernis Kiyazov was summoned to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for a conversation following a controversial interview with Syimyk Zhapykeev. The journalist announced it on social media.

According to Kiyazov, he spent an hour and a half at the SCNS, where he «politely talked about stability» with security officials.

Syimyk Zhapykeev stated in an interview that writer Chingiz Aitmatov was «worthless,» and «uninspiring.» This sparked widespread public outrage.

The former official also admitted that he had not read the great writer’s works.

Previously, Syimyk Zhapykeev was a supporter of Sadyr Japarov and actively participated in rallies during the political events that led to the change of power in October 2020.