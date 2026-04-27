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Head of Kok-Boru Federation resigns, new leader to be elected

The head of Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Eshimov, has stepped down voluntarily, sources reported.

Internet
Photo Internet. Akylbek Eshimov

The organization said a new head of the federation will be elected in the near future. The reasons for the resignation have not been disclosed.

In December last year, officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained former federation president Ramis Dzhunusaliev on suspicion of large-scale fraud. According to the security services, he allegedly used supposed connections within national security bodies to obtain a total of $390,000 from the head of a private company under the pretext of protection from possible inspections.

Akylbek Eshimov had been elected as the head of the federation in early February 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/371978/
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