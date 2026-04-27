Most Kyrgyzstanis recognize importance of vaccination — study

Experts have assessed public attitudes toward vaccination and the factors influencing participation in immunization programs. The study was published in the journal Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan.

It was conducted in the summer of 2025 among citizens living in various regions of the country. The monitoring aimed to examine the level of knowledge about vaccination, attitudes toward immunization, as well as the socio-demographic and behavioral factors shaping these views.

According to the findings, most Kyrgyzstanis have a basic understanding of the role of vaccination; however, the level of in-depth awareness remains limited. While the majority of respondents know that vaccines protect against infectious diseases, not all were able to specify which ones.

A total of 77.1 percent of survey participants support vaccination. At the same time, 9.1 percent expressed doubts, and 2 percent completely reject immunization. The reasons cited include fear of side effects, lack of information about vaccine composition and safety, the influence of misinformation, as well as religious and cultural factors.

Medical workers are the primary source of information on vaccination, according to 59.4 percent of respondents.

Experts believe that improving public awareness, ensuring access to vaccination, and enhancing communication with the population could increase trust and boost immunization coverage.