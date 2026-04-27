10:15
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

Most Kyrgyzstanis recognize importance of vaccination — study

Experts have assessed public attitudes toward vaccination and the factors influencing participation in immunization programs. The study was published in the journal Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan.

It was conducted in the summer of 2025 among citizens living in various regions of the country. The monitoring aimed to examine the level of knowledge about vaccination, attitudes toward immunization, as well as the socio-demographic and behavioral factors shaping these views.

According to the findings, most Kyrgyzstanis have a basic understanding of the role of vaccination; however, the level of in-depth awareness remains limited. While the majority of respondents know that vaccines protect against infectious diseases, not all were able to specify which ones.

A total of 77.1 percent of survey participants support vaccination. At the same time, 9.1 percent expressed doubts, and 2 percent completely reject immunization. The reasons cited include fear of side effects, lack of information about vaccine composition and safety, the influence of misinformation, as well as religious and cultural factors.

Medical workers are the primary source of information on vaccination, according to 59.4 percent of respondents.

Experts believe that improving public awareness, ensuring access to vaccination, and enhancing communication with the population could increase trust and boost immunization coverage.
link: https://24.kg/english/371973/
views: 69
Print
Related
European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2026: Pilgrims required to be vaccinated against meningitis and influenza
Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan authorizes vaccinations in private clinics
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan
HPV vaccination coverage growing in Kyrgyzstan
More than 90,000 children in Kyrgyzstan missed scheduled vaccination
Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Foot-and-mouth disease mutation reduces vaccine effectiveness in Kyrgyzstan Foot-and-mouth disease mutation reduces vaccine effectiveness in Kyrgyzstan
27 April, Monday
10:12
 Cold water supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek on April 28  Cold water supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek o...
10:01
Most Kyrgyzstanis recognize importance of vaccination — study
09:40
International Tournament in China: Kyrgyz volleyball players win 2nd victory
09:23
Earthquake with magnitude of about 3.5 hits Kyrgyzstan
25 April, Saturday
21:01
Shakir Mamatov appointed deputy head of SDMK of Kyrgyzstan
14:17
 Chile and Denmark lead frozen fish supplies to Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Interactive map of all construction projects presented in Bishkek
13:49
 Water consumption in Bishkek increases by 25 percent in summer
12:44
Entry into Kyrgyzstan simplified for Chinese workers – but not all