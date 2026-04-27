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International Tournament in China: Kyrgyz volleyball players win 2nd victory

Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan won their second victory against Russia at an international tournament in China.

Four teams are competing for medals: from Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by a team from the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport, strengthened by several players from the national team.

The day before, Kyrgyz athletes won 3-2.

Earlier, the team from Kyrgyzstan defeated Hong Kong 3-0, but lost to the defending champions from China.

The final matches of the tournament will be held today. The Kyrgyzstan’s team will play against the Kazakh team for the final second place in the tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/371967/
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