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 Cold water supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek on April 28

Cold water supply will be suspended on April 28 from 9 a.m. till midnight in residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial sites, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The affected area includes Kurenkееv, Abdrakhmanov, Elebesov, Belskaya streets, the Ala-Archa River area, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, Big Chui Canal, and Saadaev Street.

Water supply will also be stopped in the residential areas of Krasny Stroitel, Ak-Tilek, Kolmo, Altyn Beshik, and Salam Alik.

The water outage is due to emergency repair work involving the replacement of a valve at Severny (Northern) water intake facility.

Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/371976/
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