Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Natalya Nikitenko was interrogated at the Military Prosecutor’s Office within a criminal case on Kumtor. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The deputy was summoned for interrogation on the issue of the Water Code, which was amended in 2017.

It is known that ex-Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva was also interrogated within the same case. She was a member of Parliament in 2017.

The changes to the Water Code assumed exclusion of Davydov and Lysii glaciers from the ban for the mining industry, which could affect their condition.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.