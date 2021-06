A delegation of businessmen, officials and journalists arrived in Jalal-Abad city from Namangan region of Uzbekistan. Press service of the City Hall reported.

At least 50 people came to Jalal-Abad to improve business and friendly relations between the two countries.

It is noted that guests will get acquainted with the production facilities, nature and tourist attractions of Kyrgyzstan, which are an invaluable resource.

A business forum will be held in Jalal-Abad city today, where a number of agreements will be signed.