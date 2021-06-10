13:53
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan

The document on vaccination of tourists arriving in Kyrgyzstan against COVID-19 can be in paper or digital form. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Finance reported.

According to the department, algorithms for prevention of the import and spread of coronavirus applied to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, foreign citizens and stateless persons crossing the state border of Kyrgyzstan, as well as persons traveling by domestic airlines, were approved on June 8, 2021 by a joint order of a number of government agencies.

According to the algorithms, upon arrival on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, all arrivals must have a negative result of a PCR test (the period from the moment of testing should not exceed 72 hours) or a document certifying vaccination against coronavirus (in paper or digital format).

Vaccinated tourists can arrive from June 19, 2021 by air, and by road — from June 11, 2021.

Parents should also provide their children from five years old with the aforementioned medical documents for their safety.

The current sanitary norms and rules must be observed on the territory of the republic.
