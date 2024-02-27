Four tourists from Czech Republic die in avalanche in Jyrgalan

Four tourists from the Czech Republic died in an avalanche in Jyrgalan gorge, Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the avalanche descended on February 25 at approximately 1 p.m., when a group of 23 tourists — all citizens of the Czech Republic and Slovakia — were skiing at Tulpar-Tash jailoo.

The tourists themselves pulled those dead out from under the avalanche and asked for help for their transportation.

Six rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene, met the group of tourists and handed over the bodies of the dead to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.