Volunteers find tourists from Russia who got lost in Adygene gorge

Volunteers found tourists from Russia who got lost in Adygene gorge in Chui region. Davran Osmonkulov posted on social media.

According to him, the man and his two children, 19 and 10 years old, were handed over to rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the family got lost yesterday, March 28. In addition to four rescuers, two volunteers, one of whom was Davran Osmonkulov, went out to search at 9.55 p.m.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the tourists from the Russian Federation got lost due to a sudden change in weather and snow. The children were dressed in light clothes and were cold. They were found at 3 a.m. The people were provided with first aid and brought down the mountain at 5.30 a.m.