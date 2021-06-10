Visit to Turkey: Sadyr Japarov meets with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Official meeting ceremony of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the leader of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place yesterday in Ankara city. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, the motorcade with Sadyr Japarov, accompanied by an honorary horse guard, drove up to the palace of the President of Turkey. He was met by Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kırgız Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Sadır Caparov’u Resmî Karşılama Töreni https://t.co/gxhCPvlAEm — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 9, 2021

The heads of state greeted each other, after which the anthems of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Republic were sounded.

The presidents marched along the guard of honor. Sadyr Japarov greeted them in Turkish: «Merhaba, asker!»

Then they introduced the members of their official delegations and took a picture together with the state flags in the background.

At the end of the official meeting ceremony, Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to the office of the Turkish President to hold talks in a tete-a-tete format.