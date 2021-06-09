17:53
Criminal case against AUCA President Andrew Kuchins sent to court

The criminal case against AUCA President Andrew Kuchins has been sent to court. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the foreigner has been handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case is considered by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It became known today that Andrew Kuchins intends to leave Kyrgyzstan. He was released on recognizance not to leave the city.

The police could not answer the question what responsibility Kuchins would bear if he left the country. The ministry referred to the fact that the case is pending.

Andrew Kuchins was summoned for interrogation in April. Earlier, a parcel with a package with the inscription «Documents» had been sent to his name. Psychotropic substances were inside the package. The foreigner was unable to submit any documents for the medicines.
