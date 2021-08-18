Ex-AUCA president Andrew Kuchins deported from Kyrgyzstan

Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins has been deported from Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.
The ex-rector of the university left the country on August 17 at 6.00 am, accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
ruled to fine and deport from Kyrgyzstan the ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins, finding him guilty under Article 123 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors without the purpose of sale in small amounts» of the Code of Offences the Kyrgyz Republic.