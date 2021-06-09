16:22
AUCA President Andrew Kuchins steps down from office, decides to return to USA

AUCA President Andrew Kuchins has decided to return to the United States at the end of this academic year to be able to spend time again with his and his wife’s families. Message from the Board of Trustees of the American University of Central Asia says.

The Board of Trustees of AUCA has asked Dr. Jonathan Becker, the Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bard College, and a member of the Board of Trustees of AUCA, to assume the title of President on an interim basis.

«We are very thankful for Dr. Kuchins’ leadership during the past two years, and wish him great success in his future endeavors. Despite the many complications and hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has occasioned, the past two years have also included a number of clear and impressive advances by the University, and we are grateful for the role that Dr. Kuchins has played in their achievement,» the message says.

Earlier, the President of AUCA Andrew Kuchins was handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without purpose of sale». He was summoned for questioning. Andrew Kuchins spent several hours at the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He was later released under recognizance not to leave the city.
