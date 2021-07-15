11:03
Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins partially admits his guilt

Hearing of the criminal case initiated against former AUCA President Andrew Kuchins took place yesterday in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«I have traveled all over the world with these drugs. There have never been any problems. I partially admit my guilt. I broke the law that says that Focalin and Lorazepam are psychotropic substances here. I did not know about it. If I had known, I would not have done it. I’m not a crazy drug addict,» he said.

Andrew Kuchins is charged under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Smuggling of items, for which special rules for movement across the customs border are established», «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale», as well as «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors without purpose of sale in small amounts» of the Code of Offences.
