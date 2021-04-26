AUCA representatives urge to support Andrew Kuchins

AUCA alumni and employees urge to share their support for the university president, Dr. Andrew Kuchins.

«We hope that the situation will soon be resolved and the campaign to slander our university and its representatives will stop. Let’s unite and express our position by sharing your photo in front of AUCA with the hashtag #istandwithAUCA or an old photo on campus with the same hashtag,» initiators of the support campaign propose.

AUCA Board of Trustees Chairman David Lakhdhir also commented on the incident.

According to him, the medicine is approved for use in the United States and was prescribed to Andrew Kuchins by his physician in the USA. It was sent by post by one of the largest pharmacies in the United States.

«We regret the misunderstanding that has arisen and that has been created by recent media reports around this issue. We hope that as soon as the facts of the case are clarified to the authorities, this issue will be resolved promptly and properly. We mentally support Dr. Kuchins and his wife in this difficult moment,» David Lakhdhir said.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan previously reported that AUCA President Andrew Kuchins was handed a notice of suspicion under the article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale.»

«The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received material from the Customs Service that a parcel sent from Dubai to the American University of Central Asia addressed to Andrew Kuchins was stored in the territory of the customs control zone. The accompanying documents indicated that the parcel contained documents. There were yellow and white pills, blue and red-white capsules packed in small transparent plastic bags with the recipient’s subscriber number inside,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Andrew Kuchins was summoned for questioning. He spent several hours at the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He is under recognizance not to leave the city now.